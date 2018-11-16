Blackpool photographer’s amazing lightning shot over Prom voted best weather picture of the year

Photographer Stephen Cheatley’s incredible picture of lightning over Central Pier has earned him a global gong.

This astonishing shot, taken from South Pier in July 2015 after a heatwave triggered spectacular storms on the Fylde coast, has won him the title of Royal Meteorological Society Weather Photographer of the Year.

He told The Gazette at the time it was possibly his “greatest photograph” - and now he has been singled out by judges from the prestigious competition.

He won £500, a new camera and a year’s membership to the society.

Stephen said: “I had captured a few lightning strikes just before that one but to then get a shot with multiple lightning strikes like that was amazing. I’d never seen anything like it.

“I was up against some great photos, such as tornadoes, so it was great to be chosen and it’s even better it was a public vote.

“It’s definitely turned me into a stormchaser now!”