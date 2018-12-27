Blackpool personality comes second on ‘complained about TV show’ list after Loose Women showdown

Have your say

A spat between Blackpool personality Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn on Loose Women was the second most complained about TV programme in 2018.

The ITV show is second on Ofcom’s annual list of complained about television, with 8,002 complaints.

According to Ofcom, the majority of those were related to an interview conducted with Kim Woodburn as a guest on the talk show panel.

During her appearance on Loose Women, Woodburn became embroiled in a war of words with Nolan and other panellists before storming off.

Celebrity Big Brother was the most-complained about TV programme of 2018 with 27,602 complaints from viewers about the Channel 5 reality TV series, which came to an end on the channel this year.

Ofcom said the majority of complaints around Celebrity Big Brother related to the allegations made by Roxanne Pallett against Ryan Thomas.

Sky News, Love Island and Coronation Street were also among the top 10.