Blackpool pensioners turning to social media to combat loneliness

Using social networking sites, going for walks and joining dating websites are just a few of the ways over 65s in Blackpool are combatting loneliness.

A study of 1,000 adults over the age of 65 by leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy and Stone, shows 53 per cent in Blackpool often feel lonely – particularly when they are home alone.

But the majority are trying hard to overcome this and stay connected with the outside world.

Researchers discovered six in 10 retirees in Blackpool have taken to Facebook in a bid to stay in touch with friends and family, and a further one in 10 have taken to dating again.

Four in 10 respondents have made a concerted effort to volunteer within the local community, while 36 per cent go out for a walk and 40 per cent listen to the radio.

A shopping spree, chatting to friends on the phone, and visiting friends or family are other ways older people try to combat loneliness.

Fiona Brooks, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone North West, said: “Our survey shows many older people in Blackpool are feeling lonely, but rather than doing nothing about it, the majority are being proactive in finding friendship.

“Mastering technology is just one of the ways older generations are staying in touch with people they know and love.”

The research highlighted the effects of loneliness on the older generation, with 45 per cent in Blackpool saying being lonely makes them feel sad and 31 per cent admitting to feelings of depression.

One in four said being lonely made them feel invisible, while 31 per cent believe it affects their health.

A staggering 84 per cent of all those who are lonely have never told anyone else about this and when it comes to confiding in others 43 per cent said they don’t want to be a burden.

But a resounding 70 per cent agree a small action from others – family, friends, neighbours and those within the local community – would make all the difference to how lonely they feel.

Paula Radcliffe is brand ambassador for McCarthy and Stone’s #TakesOne2018 campaign, which is aimed at getting people to pledge to undertake one small action to help combat loneliness in the older generation.

She said: “It is so important we all take responsibility for the older generations living around us who might need some extra support.

“I think we all have opportunities to be a bit more community-minded. Many older people aren’t sat at home alone. They’re proactive.

“It’s important we pay attention to them and try to meet them half way. After all, a smile can help anyone feel better no matter how old you are.”