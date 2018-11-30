Blackpool pensioner rescued from flat after kitchen fire

Have your say

A man has been rescued by firefighters after his kitchen caught fire.

Fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore were called to Princess Court, near Central Pier, at 4.58pm yesterday.

Using breathing apparatus, firefighters had to break down the door to enter the first floor flat before rescuing an elderly man.

The man was suffering from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Fire crews used a hose reel to fight the fire, which they extinguished within thirty minutes.