Blackpool music school appeal falls on deaf ears

The operators of a music school in Blackpool have lost their battle to extend the premises in order to provide more room for lessons.

An independent planning inspector has rejected an appeal by Blackpool Music Academy on Waterloo Road in South Shore after the council refused planning permission for the scheme last September.

John Shaw (right) at Blackpool Music Academy

Inspector Andrew McGlone ruled the proposed two-storey extension would adversely affect the living conditions of residents of 422 and 424 Waterloo Road if it were to go ahead by reducing the amount of daylight they received.

In a report setting out his decision Mr McGlone added the develoment would be "overbearing".

He said "the proposed development would result in significant harm to the occupants of Nos 422 and 424, with regards to outlook, daylight and overbearingness."

Applicant John Shaw had said additional space was needed to provide more room for music lessons with up to 12 children attending for lessons on Saturday afternoons.

But planners, who had recommended refusal, said while the extension “would support the growth of the business”, the loss of light and overdominance “weighs against the proposal”.