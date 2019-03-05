Blackpool mums organise second Pregnancy and Parenthood Show

Two Blackpool mums are bringing a special family event to the area for a second time.

Emma Grimshaw, of North Shore, and Caroline Thompson of Bispham, say their first Pregnancy and Parenthood Show at the Village Hotel, Blackpool, was such a big success, they decided to do it again.

In October, more than 200 visitors and their families attended their bump, baby and toddler event, which saw around 30 local businesses showcasing their products and services for pregnancy and parenthood.

The next event takes place on Sunday, between 11am and 3pm, at the Village Hotel, Heron’s Reach. A third event is scheduled for October.

There will be talks and taster sessions throughout the day, including one on hypnobirthing.

Emma said: “We are aiming to create a full day out for families, with the venue selected for its central location, ease of access, parking and facilities such as restaurant and coffee shop. We will also be hosting activities to entertain little ones.

“We are two local mums with a passion for all things pregnancy and birth. I myself am a hypnobirthing teacher and Caroline Thompson is a business coach for women, with a particular focus on women in the birth and baby business. We know there are so many fantastic local businesses offering products and services for pregnancy and parenthood, and we really want to help them showcase themselves and give people the opportunity to shop local and learn about the brilliant things happening in our area.

“Our previous event was a real success – even better than we could have imagined. The feedback from both the stall holders and the guests has been glowing, and Caroline and I are both really proud of what we achieved with our first event.”

Feedback from one of the stall-holders at the last event included: “A great success. A treasure trove of information for mummies and daddies, and mums and dads-to-be.”