Have your say

A Blackpool man is due to stand trial on a knife crime charge after his plea was rejected by the court.

Sean Chamberlain, 25, of Kent Road, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a knife at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

However, the plea was not accepted due to a trial of issue, which happens when a defendant pleads guilty to an offence based on a version of events different to the one put forward by the prosecution.

A trial was scheduled for May 30.