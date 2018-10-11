Blackpool man, 25, took own life after mental health struggle

A Blackpool man took his own life after a struggle with depression and anxiety.

Dominic Skiba, 25, of Hornby Road, was found hanged in the back garden of his mother’s Cumberland Avenue home at 7.25am on May 26.

At his inquest at Blackpool Town Hall, coroner Alan Wilson said Mr Skiba, who had spent time in prison, suffered from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain, and had previously tried to kill himself.

However, in the months before his death he said he did not have suicidal thoughts and was considered ‘low risk’ by doctors, who referred him to a mental health service.

The day before he died, Mr Skiba contacted his doctor asking for extra tablets he used to treat chronic pain and anxiety, but was not given them.

In the early hours of the next day, he left his partner’s home and made his way to his mother’s house, where he was found by his sister hours later.

Mr Wilson said: “A paramedic who attended the scene confirmed that he was deceased upon arrival and there was evidence that he had been in that position in which he was found for a period of time. A report from Lancashire police found no third party involvement, no suspicious activity.”

Toxicology reports indicated Mr Skiba had a blood alcohol level of 178mg. The legal driving limit is 80mg. He had also taken a large number of pills, the inquest heard.

Handing down a conclusion of suicide, Mr Wilson said the pills were unlikely to have influenced Mr Skiba’s decision to take his own life.