Blackpool man, 22, arrested after double stabbing in town centre

A 22-year-old man who was wanted by police after a double-stabbing in Blackpool has been arrested.

Robert Heslop, from Blackpool, was arrested today on suspicion of assault following an earlier police appeal.

Police and ambulance services on Dickson Road and Springfield Road following the incidents

At around 1pm on Thursday, a 25-year-old man suffered minor back injuries following reports of a stabbing close to the Hop Inn on King Street.

Around half an hour later, a second knife attack took place close to the Wilko store on Dickson Road.

A man in his 20s suffered facial injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The man attacked during the first stabbing was arrested, though later received treatment in hospital, police said.

Robert Chadwick, 25, of Ribble Road, Blackpool, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, possession of a knife and shoplifting. He appeared a at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday, where the case was sent to Preston Crown Court. He is due to appear there on April 17.

Chadwick was remanded in custody. No plea indication was made.

A third man, arrested in relation to the first stabbing, has since been released without charge, but has been reported for summons for criminal damage following an incident in police custody.

If anyone has any information about either incident call 101 quoting incident 637 of March 14. Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.