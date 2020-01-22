Blackpool lifeboat and Coastguard crews search for distressed man on Cleveleys beach

Have your say

A rescue mission was launched at Cleveleys seafront this morning (January 22) after a man was found in a distressed state on the beach.



Police and North West Ambulance Service requested the help of RNLI Blackpool and HM Coastguard in Lytham and Fleetwood at 2.30am to help safeguard the vulnerable man.

The Blackpool lifeboat team launched its Atlantic 85 lifeboat and one of its D Class lifeboats and headed to the scene to search the coast.

But lifeboat volunteers were stood down after the man was found by Coastguard crews on Cleveleys beach.

A RNLI spokesman said: "Our RNLI volunteers were called out at 2.30am this morning when a person was reported to be in difficulty at Cleveleys.

"Fortunately the casualty was found by HM Coastguard Lytham and HM Coastguard Fleetwood and the lifeboats returned to station"



The man was then handed into the care and support of the ambulance service.

Supporting RNLI Blackpool

The lifeboat crew at Blackpool have been saving lives off the north west coast for 155 years and their current D Class lifeboats have been a remarkable part of this lifesaving history.

But they are now reaching the end of their operational life.

You can help Blackpool lifeboat crew protect more families for generations to come by contributing towards the next D class – the community’s long-serving lifesaver.

You can make a donation by visiting the RNLI Blackpool website.