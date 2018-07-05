Blackpool legend’s World Cup medal named in ‘most valuable’ list

A World Cup winner’s medal honouring Blackpool legend Alan Ball has been named as one of the most valuable football memorabilia items in circulation.

Ball sold his 1966 medal for £164,800 in 2005 to raise money for his children and grandchildren.

World Cup Final, 1966, 30th July, 1966, Wembley Stadium, England, England 4 v West Germany 2, England's Alan Ball is carried on the shoulders of teammate Jack Charlton with Roger Hunt following as England celebrate becoming World Champions during the match. (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images)

As the youngest member of the 1966 team at 21, he set up the third goal in the 4-2 final win against West Germany, England’s only World Cup triumph.

He died in 2007 after collapsing in his garden.

At the time it was a world record for a football medal and an item of memorabilia from the 1966 World Cup.

It beat the previous record held by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks’s World Cup medal, which sold for £124,750.

His World Cup winner's medal

It was named the fourth most valuable item behind the 1863 Football Rulebook (£881,250) and The FA Cup, 1912 (£478,400).

Antiques website LoveAntiques.com created the list with sporting memorabilia expert Chris Williams.

He said: “The top five most valuable items of all time are not likely to be sitting in someone’s attic, but old programmes and some signed items from matches are certainly things which the public might have hidden in a drawer or in the back of a wardrobe.”

Ball scored 40 goals in 116 games for Blackpool between 1962-66. He won 72 England caps.

Top Five

1. Football Rulebook, 1863 - £881,250

2. The FA Cup, 1912 - £478,400

3. Jules Rimet World Cup Replica, 1966 - £254,500

4. Alan Ball’s World Cup Winners Medal, 1966 - £164,800

5. Sir Geoff Hurst England World Cup Shirt, 1966 - £91,750