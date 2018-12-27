Blackpool launch for Hollie’s EP a great success

A Blackpool teenage singer chose her hometown as the place to launch her first EP.

Hollie Findlay, 13, performed a number of songs from the new CD, titled ‘Cloud 9’, at the Galleon Bar on Abingdon Street just before Christmas .

Hollie Findlay

Hollie spends half of the year in the resort and the other half in Kefalonia, Greece, where her parents own a property company.

She was first told she had a talent for singing at Starlight Stage School in Thornton.

Hollie said the launch was a great success and hoped everyone enjoyed watching her perform.

She said: “It was great fun to launch it at the Galleon Bar and there were some really talented singers. It was a good opportunity to put my music out there and it was a fun crowd .

“It was quite lively but they seemed to quiet down when I was performing and they enjoyed the three songs I performed from my EP.

“It was also nice to meet Steve Kelly from Fylde Coast Radio who came along and live streamed my performance.”

Hollie’s mum Frances was supporting her daughter on the night.

She said: “She has come a long way since The Gazette reported on her at the Teenstar competition earlier last year and it is fantastic to see her launch this EP.

Hollie says she is now focusing on her future projects and has a busy schedule ahead.

She added: “I’m hoping my EP is a success and people enjoy listening to it and I’m looking forward to a busy year ahead with more original songs being recorded to complete my first album and have some festival performances lined up.

“Along with my EP I am recording two new videos to be released in the early part of next year”

As well as the EP launch one of Hollie’s songs, Nostalgia, was played on the BBC Introducing Lancashire show.