Blackpool Ladies target a final flourish in unforgettable season

Blackpool Cricket Club Ladies will cap a memorable season with an appearance on Twenty20 finals day at Northern CC in Crosby on Sunday.

The Blackpool team, who compete in the Lancashire Women’s Development Group, finished top of their T20 group after a four-wicket win over Lowerhouse Tornados at Stanley Park on Sunday.

In a group decider between the top two, Blackpool chased 104-4 and sealed victory at 105-6 with an over to spare as captain Caroline Blundell retired on 28. Megan Blore and Emilie Butcher also scored mor than 20.

Both teams have won through to finals day, in which Blackpool face Tottington St John after Lowerhouse have met Leyland in the first semi-final. The winners will contest the final at 4pm.

Blackpool coach Roger Garlick said: “This has topped our season off, with all the girls working so hard on improving their game.”

It is a proud achievement too for team manager Jane Boyne, who formed the section ahead of the 2016 season and has seen the club grow, recording their first victory in July.

Lowerhouse gained revenge in a 40-over game played on the same day at Stanley Park, winning by four wickets with 119-6 from 28.2 overs in reply to 118, despite Daisy Clark’s 4-18 from eight overs keeping Blackpool in the hunt. Opener Blundell again led the way with the bat, scoring 39.