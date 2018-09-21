Blackpool journalist says the human touch is vital for businesses

A former Lancashire journalist and editor has launched a new business training collaboration.

David Helliwell, of media consultancy Helliwell Media, and videographers Liquid Studios have started the training service targeted at organisations wanting to improve their public communications.

The two first worked together on a campaign for a Lancaster City Council development.

The positive response to their work in media relations, PR, and promotional video shoots has inspired them to collaborate on the new media training offer for businesses and organisations.

They want to help companies looking for support in promoting themselves through the media or who want to be confident they could protect their reputation in the event of a public setback.

David Helliwell already delivers a series of media-related courses for the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

David, a former editor of The Blackpool Gazette, Blackpool and former Lancashire Evening Post journalist, said: “Providing a human face and voice is an essential requirement for any business. But even the most successful business leaders can be phased when required to promote or defend their organisation in a media interview.

“Engaging delivery on TV, radio, or web can make all the difference to how a business is perceived by the public. Coming across as arrogant, ill-informed or out of touch can have disastrous consequences for a business’ reputation and future trading.”

Liquid Studios managing director Pete Crouch has long-standing connections with media outlets UK-wide.

He said: “We produce videos for many customers and undoubtedly you can always tell the people who’ve benefited from some media training in the way they present themselves and their companies.

“Helliwell Media has established a track record for its training and we’re excited to be partnering and supporting many more businesses. From that first commission we’ve already worked on many more interesting projects and look forward to rolling this out.”