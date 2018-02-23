Blackpool is picture perfect for pair

Every picture tells a story.

That’s what street photographers Craig and Gisela Szlatoszlavek believe, and their atmospheric galleries of everyday folk speak for themselves.

These days everyone has a camera on their phone and I think people think it’s easy to do, but taking a really good photo is an art form

The couple, from Rochdale, have a particular love for Blackpool and the characters that can be found along the town’s famous promenade.

One of their latest themes is ‘Brits and Us Dogs’, which pays homage to the special relationship people have with their pets.

Neither Craig, 57, nor Gisela, 47, work as professional photographers - Gisela is a teaching assistant and Craig is a driver for the NHS.

But the pair’s passion is photography and they love nothing better than to visit the resort when they have time, and get to work with their cameras.

“A big part of it is knowing when to capture that moment.

“Sometimes the image is only there for a split second, so you have to be ready for it and have an eye for the moment.

“We love Blackpool, it’s a great police for street photography.

“There are some real characters who live here, but you also have lots of interesting visitors.

“They come here to enjoy themselves and there are some great opportunities to get memorable pictures.”

The couple plan to collaborate to create either an exhibition or book showcasing their Blackpool street images.

Craig’s website is at craigphilip.uk and Gisele’s work can be seen at http://womeninstreet.com/2017/11/20/gisela-szlatoszlavek/