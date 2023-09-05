Emergency services are currently attending an incident at the Central Pier in Blackpool this morning (Tuesday, September 5.)

Shortly before 11am, a member of the public drove past the scene and witnessed what appears to be a major incident on the pier.

In pictures they have captured, you can see at least five coast gaurds and two police vehicles, although the photographer also claims to have seen an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 10am today to a report of a concern for safety. It is ongoing and emergency services remain in the area.”

Emergency services at Central Pier in Blackpool. Image: Dave Nelson

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokersperson

added: “HM Coastguard is supporting Lancashire Police in a concern for welfare incident in Blackpool.”

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.