News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Blackpool incidents: Emergency services attend an "ongoing" incident at Central Pier, here's what we know so far

Emergency services are currently attending an incident at the Central Pier in Blackpool this morning (Tuesday, September 5.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shortly before 11am, a member of the public drove past the scene and witnessed what appears to be a major incident on the pier.

In pictures they have captured, you can see at least five coast gaurds and two police vehicles, although the photographer also claims to have seen an ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 10am today to a report of a concern for safety. It is ongoing and emergency services remain in the area.”

Most Popular
Emergency services at Central Pier in Blackpool. Image: Dave NelsonEmergency services at Central Pier in Blackpool. Image: Dave Nelson
Emergency services at Central Pier in Blackpool. Image: Dave Nelson

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokersperson

added: “HM Coastguard is supporting Lancashire Police in a concern for welfare incident in Blackpool.”

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

The tide is currently out.

Related topics:Emergency servicesCentral PierBlackpoolLancashire Police