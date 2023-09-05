Blackpool incidents: Emergency services attend an "ongoing" incident at Central Pier, here's what we know so far
Emergency services are currently attending an incident at the Central Pier in Blackpool this morning (Tuesday, September 5.)
Shortly before 11am, a member of the public drove past the scene and witnessed what appears to be a major incident on the pier.
In pictures they have captured, you can see at least five coast gaurds and two police vehicles, although the photographer also claims to have seen an ambulance.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 10am today to a report of a concern for safety. It is ongoing and emergency services remain in the area.”
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokersperson
added: “HM Coastguard is supporting Lancashire Police in a concern for welfare incident in Blackpool.”
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
The tide is currently out.