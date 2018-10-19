Blackpool house plan deemed a 'risk'

Proposals to build two detached houses on a plot of land surrounded by existing homes have been thrown out by councillors.

Proposals to build two detached houses on a plot of land surrounded by existing homes has been thrown out by councillors.

Blackpool Council's planning committee refused an application for a site at 150 Harcourt Road, South Shore, due to difficulties over access, risk to pedestrians, over-intensive development and because it would be a safety hazard for the fire service.

The committee heard if the fire brigade needed to attend an incident at one of the properties, it would be acceptable to get within 45 metres of the property and then drag the hose the rest of the way.

Coun Alistair Humphreys said: "I think it encroaches too much. You can only just get the bins out and you can't really get cars up and down so I would like to turn this down."