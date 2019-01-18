Blackpool house fire under investigation

Have your say

A fire at a home near South Shore Academy in Blackpool is under investigation.



Two fire engines from South Shore and Blackpool were called to a home in St Annes Road at 2pm on Thursday, January 18.

The blaze began in the first floor bedroom and firefighters equipped themselves with breathing apparatus to enter the smoke-filled home.

Hose reels and a ventilation unit were used to fight the fire and prevent it from spreading to other homes.

No injuries were reported but Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the cause is under investigation.