Blackpool homes plan unveiled

The site of a former training centre has been earmarked for new homes.

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to build 25 affordable houses on land between Talbot Road, Coleridge Road and Henthorne Street in the resort.

The land was previously home to Beneast Training but former buildings have now been cleared from the site.

If the scheme gets the go ahead it is hoped to secure grant funding from government body Homes England.

Social housing company Great Places is set to submit a bid, supported by the council's housing strategy team.

The new homes would consist of seven three-bedroom properties, six two-bedroom properties and 12 one-badroom flats.

Great Places says there is a pressing need for the development.

A statement accompanying the application says: "A high demand has been identified in this locality for one bed apartments as well as two and three

bed houses for affordable rent, and therefore the development will contribute to meeting the local need for affordable housing delivery."

Developers say the building has also been designed to take into account the prominent location of the site.