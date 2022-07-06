The fire broke out at a home in Hill Street at around 12.50am and six fire engines were called to the scene.

It is not clear whether there are any casualties at this stage.

A number of roads were shut by police whilst fire crews responded and some remain closed this morning.

Hill Street remains closed both ways and Rawcliffe Street, Dean Street and Bond Street are also shut.

Four engines remain at the scene where crews are dampening down the building. People are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Last night, a fire service spokesman said: “We have six fire engines attending an incident on Hill Street, Blackpool.

“We were called out at 12.50am and fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes, Fulwood – along with the drone team and the aerial ladder platform from Preston – are in attendance.

"The incident involved a fire at a domestic property. Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reel to bring the fire under control.

“Please avoid the area.”

At 3am, it added: “Four fire engines remain at this fire and firefighters are damping down.

“Hill Street is currently closed. Please avoid the area.”

The scene this morning after the blaze in Hill Street, South Shore overnight

Drones were also deployed to help fight the fire.

A police spokesman said: “Please be aware we have had to close the roads bordered by Rawcliffe Street, Dean Street, Lytham Road and Bond Street, Blackpool, due to a police incident.

"Please find alternative routes and avoid the area.”

The scene in Hill Street, South Shore this morning (Wednesday, July 6)

Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service were approached for further details.