Blackpool gym gets all clear to stay

A Blackpool gym which specialises in aerial training and pole fitness has won its battle to stay open - for now at least.

The Kelly Amelia Fitness Studio in Brinwell Road, Marton, has been granted permission to remain at its premises by council planners.

They granted temporary approval for three years despite the gym being in an area designated for industrial use.

But in assessing the application, planners accepted the scheme employed up to 11 local people, had brought an empty building back into use and was providing health benefits for residents.

Planners ruled a temporary permission would be granted "in the hope that the economy will pick up and the premises will become attractive to industrial users again."

Councillors had also set a precedent by previously granting planning permission to a trampoline park in a building on the same industrial estate.

The approval will also be personal to gym operator Kelly McNab.

The building is a former furniture warehouse and in her application Ms McNab said the centre needed a high ceiling to enable the performance of moves using aerial silks, aerial hoops and pole fitness.