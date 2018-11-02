Blackpool grandmother Olive’s aerial treat for her 101st birthday

Have your say

A Blackpool grandmother was left flying high on her 101st birthday when her pilot son took her up up in the skies.

Olive Davies, who lives in North Shore, told her son Peter Davies, 61, who has held a pilot’s licence for over 40 years, that she had never flown with him.

Olive Davies flies for first time with her son on her 101st birthday. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

So Peter arranged a surprise flight for his mum Olive, taking her up in the air in a borrowed aircraft.

They flew up and down the promenade and Olive saw her hometown from an aerial view.

He says: “My nephew Zachary Meares-Davies, 26, took my mum to Blackpool airport and I was waiting to take her up in a plane.

READ MORE: Latest news

Olive Davies flies for first time with her son Peter Davies on her 101st birthday. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“It was a total surprise and she was really thrilled.

“We flew for 20 minutes up and down above the Promenade and the Tower.

“She was not nervous at all. She has lived in Blackpool for 60 years but has never seen it from a plane.

“She had a really good view and she really enjoyed the experience.”

Olive Davies, 101, was taken flying by her son Peter for the first time - he got his licence 40-odd years ago.