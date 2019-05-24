Blackpool Grand Theatre reveals line-up for historic 125th anniversary

Along with the Tower, Blackpool’s Grand Theatre is also celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

Back in January, the famous town centre theatre, known as the ‘People’s Palace, hosted an event to showcase its milestone year as well as launching a fundraising campaign to restore the building’s roof with a £125,000 appeal.

Launch of Blackpool Grand's 125th season

Now nearly five months on, the Grand opened its doors once again to preview its Autumn season as well as revealing more than £68,000 has been raised so far.

Ruth Eastwood, chief executive for the theatre, opened the event and thanked everyone who has donated to the appeal so far.

She said: “We’ve had great feedback about the programme so far and I would like to thank everyone who’s supported our efforts to raise £125,000 to mend our iconic copper dome.

“We’ve raised £68,000 but we’ve still got a way to go.”

One of the people to help contribute towards the total is star of stage and screen Sir Ian McKellen, who appeared at the Grand earlier this week as part of his tour of 80 theatres with his On Stage show.

Following his appearance on stage, Sir Ian, who described the theatre as ‘one of the most beautiful’ in the country, raised £1,015 after going round the audience with a bucket.

As well as the fundraiser update, the Grand revealed its bumper-packed schedule for the remainder of the year and early 2020.

Around The World In 80s Days promises to be one of the most popular shows for the second half of the year. It’s the first time ever the theatre has commissioned and produced its own summer show.

The musical, written and directed by Preston born and bred Ian McFarlane is based on Jules Verne’s acclaimed novel and tells the tale of gentleman adventure Phileas Fogg and his valet racing against time all mashed up with 80s chart toppers such as Human League, Pet Shop Boys and Survivor.

It comes with a Blackpool connection as well. Christina Meehan who is part of the shows main cast is a Blackpool lass and this will be her first professional show at the Grand.

The 34-year-old from Layton said: “It’s like I have come full circle now.

“The first time I was ever on stage was when I was five at the Grand with school and now nearly 30 years later I’m back.

“I always said I wanted to come back to the Grand in my career so it’s like a dream come true.”

Christina, who studied at Blackpool and The Fylde College, has performed on stage shows in London, such as playing Mamma Mia for many years but she also appeared in Fat Friends at the Winter Gardens last year.

She added: “Another bonus about performing in my home town is I can stay at my mums and save on hotel costs!”

Along with Around The World in 80s Days, the legendary whodunnit The Mousetrap comes to the Grand on July 22.

The Agatha Christie classic stars Susan Penhaligon and runs to July 27.

Horror fans will be chilled to the bone by Susan Hill’s terrifying smash hit The Woman In Black, which sees a young lawyer obsessed with a curse. It runs from September 11 to 14.

Family favourite Joe Pasquale stars in sure-fire comedy hit Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ’Em, based on the 70s TV hit by Ray Allen.

Pasquale revives the loveable accident-prone Frank Spencer.

It can be seen in April 2020.

To celebrate the Grand’s 125th anniversary and their own 20th anniversary, Spymonkey are offering Blackpool audiences an unmissable opportunity to see Cooped, a take on a pulp gothic romance, which is directed by Cal McCrystal.