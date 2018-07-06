Blackpool flats plan is passed after initial concerns

Plans to build 66 flats on the site of the former Abbeydale Care Home, on the corner of New South Promenade and Harrow Place, Blackpool, have been approved.

The scheme was backed by local Conservative councillor Christian Cox, who said several amendments to the proposals left him satisfied “residents’ concerns have been taken into account.”

In a letter supporting the project, he added: “The development is of a very high standard and, in my opinion, sets a great benchmark for what Blackpool should be aspiring to for future developments, especially on this particular site, which has been plagued by derelict and rundown disused buildings for a number of years.”

The original application dated back to early 2016, and was amended to allay concerns from residents, 99 of whom signed a petition objecting to the initial plans.

Some 73 car parking spaces are now planned, as are 30 bike spots. There will be two one-bed flats, 62 two-beds, and two three-beds.