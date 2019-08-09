Blackpool firefighters investigate Promenade fire

Have your say

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at the Promenade.

Last night, at 7:45pm, Lancashire Fire and Rescue sent four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham to a fire at a business on the Promenade.



Crews used two breathing masks, one water hose, and two ventilation units to put out the fire.

There were no injuries, but LFRS confirmed that it was investigating how the fire started.