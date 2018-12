Have your say

Firefighters from St Annes fire station were called to reports of a car on fire in Blackpool - but when they arrived they found no fire had taken place.

The crew attended Squires Gate Lane at 11.43am today.

A car had broken down and there was engine oil on the road.

Firefighters used absorbent sponges to clear up most of the oil and they called for local authority contractors to complete the clean-up.

There were no casualties.