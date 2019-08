Have your say

A cooker fire in an empty flat prompted an emergency call out, firefighters said.

Two fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool were called to a uninhabited flat on Holmfield Road, close to the Queen's Promenade, North Shore, in Blackpool at 5am this morning.

Crews said the fire involved a faulty electric cooker inside the flat, and disconnected it from the electricity supply to make it safe.

No injuries were reported.