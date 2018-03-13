Blackpool festival set to reel in film fans

Have your say

The curtain goes up on Friday on the third annual Winter Gardens Film Festival which is set to be the biggest yet.

Three days dedicated to black and white movie-making will launch with an opening night screening of the 1959 classic Some Like It Hot starring Marilyn Monroe.

A documentary about actress Hedy Lamarr is among the highlights at the Winter Gardens Film Festival

Other highlights include a documentary produced by Susan Sarandon about the life story of Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr who in her spare time was an inventor.

Her work was used as the basis for secure WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth.

There will also be workshops, sing-along screenings and even a free dementia friendly session with the Lancaster Millennium Choir.

Festival director Catherine Mugonyi said; “We are delighted to introduce a more interactive element to the festival programme.

“We’ve always wanted to give people the opportunity to learn and share their love of film so including workshops and talks is a natural progression.

“We are also very pleased to offer a dementia-friendly screening where the audience are encouraged to join in with the live music.

“The festival is now part of the Winter Gardens events calendar and the new elements will also raise the profile further afield.

“We want Blackpool people to be involved at every stage and would love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved.”

Main screenings will take place in the Opera House which has recently seen the installation of a permanent HD/surround sound cinema projection giving a real sense of 1930s Hollywood glamour to the event.

Go to www.wintergardensfilm.co.uk for the full programme

Weekend wristbands are available from £45 or individual films cost from £5.