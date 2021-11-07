Blackpool FC responds to concerns over handling of fans following Bloomfield Road match

Blackpool and QPR played out a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road on Saturday (October 6), in a game where the hosts had an early goal controversially ruled out.

Following the match, Blackpool fans raised concerns over how they were treated as they left the stadium, with many reporting feeling threatened and cramped.

One fan Tweeted: "@SeasidersPolice your officers are threatening fans with the dogs, opening the boot of the car.

"Many of these fans are asking genuine questions about what is going on and many have kids.

"No help and very aggressive."

Another said: "The raised hatchbacks and barking dogs are too much.

"I have great sympathy for the officers on duty who have to take the flak from the fans - the fault lies with whoever dreams these things up."

Today (September 7), Blackpool FC's Supporters' Liaison Officer confirmed they had raised the concerns with chief executive Ben Mansford.

"Ben confirmed the Club shares these concerns," they added.

"Ben informed me that there is a debrief with the Police regarding the Preston game on Tuesday and a scheduled Safety Advisory Group Meeting on Wednesday.

"Ben informed me the Club intends to raise this issue and will keep me updated with further information in due course."