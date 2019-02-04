Blackpool FC players show their support for World Cancer Day

Blackpool FC players donned brightly-coloured 'unity bands' to show their support for people battling cancer on World Cancer Day.

Cash raised in Cancer Research UK's unity band campaign will go towards funding the fight against more than 200 types of cancer.

Nathan Delfouneso

The charity urged people to wear their unity bands today, World Cancer Day, as a way of remembering those who have lost their lives to the disease, to celebrate people who have overcome it, or to show their support for people going through treatment.

Player Harry Pritchard said: “World Cancer Day is a great opportunity for people to unite and show solidarity with everyone whose life has been touched by cancer.

“All the players here know someone who has been affected by the disease.”

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK North West spokeswoman said: “We are grateful to Blackpool FC for their support. By raising money for life-saving research, a Unity Band is a powerful accessory in the fight against cancer.

“That’s why we hope people across Lancashire will wear theirs with pride, knowing they are helping to beat cancer. Small actions really can make a big difference.”

Unity Bands are available for a suggested donation of £2 from local Cancer Research UK shops and online at cruk.org/worldcancerday