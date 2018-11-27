Blackpool FC fans’ group’s Towering challenge for a good cause

Several familiar faces will join a Blackpool FC fans group as they cycle 510 miles for charity – from the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the Blackpool Tower.

The ‘Blackpool Muckers Supporters’ plan to complete the epic ride in seven days next June, and will be raising much-needed cash for Streetlife, St Peter’s Church, Frontline Children, and Lancashire MIND.

Ex-Blackpool player Trevor Sinclair, ex-soldier turned author Jordan Wylie, former Blackpool player and FC United assistant manager Jamie Milligan, and Fleetwood Town FC chairman Andy Pilley are part of the team taking part as the ride comes to an end.

Paul Grimshaw, who is one ninth of the group, said: “We did a charity event not long ago so we though, ‘Right, we’ll do another one, like a challenge. What we’ll do is a bike ride from Eiffel to Blackpool Tower.’

“I’m an ex soldier, that’s why one of the charities is Frontline Children.

“We have another couple of lads who I’ve served with as well. The lads have never done anything to this fitness level in their lives so it’s going to be a massive challenge for them.”

The group, which is aiming to raise £10,000, is also made up of Andy Higgins, Andy Grice, George Robinson, Jonathan Sherlock, and ex-Army lads Neil Holden and Ryan Lowe. The bank Barclays will match the funds raised.

Paul said he hopes the ride can be conquered in five to six days, and added: “Looking at the maps, that is still far and it’s going to be hard work.”

Apple Bikes in St Annes is supplying the bikes, two of which are paid for by Mr Pilley.