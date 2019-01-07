Blackpool fan set for date in court after Arsenal bus protest

A Blackpool fan who carried out a protest on top of Arsenal’s team coach ahead of the FA Cup clash at Bloomfield Road is set to appear in court.

Neil Holden, 43, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, clambered on top of the coach at the Marriott Hotel in Preston on Saturday afternoon.

A replacement bus was eventually found and the team did arrive on time, although later than originally planned for the 5.30pm kick off.

Arsenal won the game 3-0.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Neil Holden, 43, of Marton Drive, Blackpool has been charged with an offence under the Trade Union Act and has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on January 22.”

There were fears kick-off would be delayed after the Blackpool fan launched his protest against club owner Owen Oyston.

Holden’s court appearance on January 22 comes on the first anniversary of the death of Blackpool FC legend Jimmy Armfield.

Blackpool fans group The Muckets tweeted: “On the 22nd January after the court appearance for @neilholden7 we will be walking as one to Sir Jimmy’s statue for a laying of flowers and a minute silence in remembrance of the legend, so please join us.”