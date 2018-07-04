Blackpool estate comes together to mark its 70th year

A Blackpool community is getting set to celebrate 70 years since it was founded.

Next month Grange Park will mark the event with a series of events as well as a large birthday celebration on August 4.

Later this month marks the 70th anniversary of the first brick built house on the estate. Before that there were just prefab buildings which were built for soldiers returning home from the Second World War.

Cath Powell MBE, the development manager @ The Grange in Dinmore Avenue, said “All the partners on the estate are working hard to plan a fantastic summer of events, culminating in a “Bit of a Do” on the August 4.”

Schoolchildren are working with the local history centre to research the history of Grange Park. They will also be talking to local residents about growing up on the estate and their research will form an exhibition to be held @ The Grange centre.

There will also be several workshops run by the Adult and Family learning team, including bunting making, cake decoration and a selfie frame workshop.

Park Ward councillors Gillian Campbell and Maria Kirkland said “These events are going to be brilliant and show how much heart and community spirit that there is in Grange Park and the ward.

"Everyone who has helped put together and are taking part in the activities deserve a huge pat on the back.

“It is fitting that given the site’s long history that it still has an important role to play as a vibrant community hub offering everything from a community shop, farm and café to a library and social rooms to hire.

“Happy birthday Grange Park and I hope that all local residents will join in and enjoy all the celebrations.”