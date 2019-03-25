Blackpool entertainer raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support

A Blackpool singer raised more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support thanks to help from fellow entertainers.

Kelvin Wood held his LW Rock 4 Macmillan concert in Blackpool in memory of his dad, Lance Wood who died from cancer in 2009, aged 70.

On the first anniversary of his father’s death, Kelvin put on a charity concert to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support – and he decided to hold the event for the first time in Blackpool this year after being selected to run for Macmillan in the 2019 London Marathon.

The 45-year-old, known as KJ Wood, said: “This was the eighth concert I have held but the first one in Blackpool.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed with the response and turn out.

“It means so much to be able to help others who have been through what my family have, and support them through the fantastic work of Macmillan.”

The event – held on Friday, March 1 at Viva on Church Street – featured acts including girl group D3VA, Nicky Figgins Centre Stage Academy, Dene Michael from Black Lace, The Aim, Tony Lewis as Robbie Williams, KJ Wood, Shane Nolan Band, The Boyz, Ben Moss, and Steven Jordan.

Kelvin added: “What made the event even more special was the love and connection everyone in the room had.”

Over the last decade Kelvin has also completed a number of challenges set by the public.

His challenges include the Three Peaks in 24 hours, a skydive, a half marathon, a tour of Scotland to the Midlands and writing his own song.

To support his fund-raising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kelvin-wood2