Blackpool double stabbing: Man wanted in connection to knife attacks

Police are looking for a man in connection with a double stabbing in Blackpool yesterday.

Officers want to speak to Robert Heslop, 22, from Blackpool following two linked stabbings in the resort yesterday afternoon.

Officers want to speak to Robert Heslop, 22,

The first incident took place near to the Hop Inn on King Street at shortly after 1pm. A 24-year-old man received minor injuries to his back.

Around half an hour later, a further stabbing took place close to the Wilko store on Dickson Road. A second man in his 20's suffered facial injuries. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but was later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the first incident.

Police believe that the incidents are linked and both offenders are known to each other.

It was initially reported that both incidents took place in the Dickson Road area.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area during the time of both attacks. In particular, they want to trace a Hackney taxi driver who may have spoken to a man following the stabbing close to Wilko.

If anyone has any information that can assist police with their search for Mr Heslop or the investigation in to both incidents, call 101 quoting incident 637 of March 14.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/NOPCn.

More to follow