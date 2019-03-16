Blackpool double stabbing: Man charged as search continues

A man has been charged following two linked stabbings in Blackpool on Thursday, whilst police continue to search for a second man

Robert Chadwick, 25, of Ribble Road, Blackpool, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, possession of a knife and shoplifting. He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.

Police are continuing to look for Robert Heslop, 22, from Blackpool

Officers are continuing to appeal for help locating Robert Heslop, 22, from Blackpool. Heslop is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of medium build with blue eyes, brown hair and has a tattoo on his neck. He is believed to still be in the Blackpool area.

The first incident took place near to the Hop Inn on King Street at shortly after 1pm. A 25-year-old man received minor injuries to his back.

Around half an hour later, a further incident took place close to the Wilko store on Dickson Road. A second man in his 20s suffered facial injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. The man attacked during the first stabbing was arrested, though later received treatment in hospital. He has since been charged.

The man attacked during the second incident was arrested in relation to the first stabbing but he has has since been released without charge. However he has been reported for summons for criminal damage following an incident in police custody.

DI Alisa Wilson, from Blackpool Police, said: “We would still urgently like to trace Mr Heslop and are asking anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be to contact us.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area during the time of both attacks. In particular, we want to trace a Hackney taxi driver who may have spoken to a man following the stabbing close to Wilkos.

“Similarly we want to speak to people who might have seen the offender from the second stabbing making off from the attack. If you think you can help, please get in touch.”

If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting incident 637 of March 14th. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

