Blackpool double stabbing: Here's what we know so far

Two people have been stabbed in Blackpool town centre. Here's what is known so far.

What's happened?

A large number of emergency vehicles responded to the incidents.

Two people were stabbed in the Dickson Road area of Blackpool, close to the Wilko store, this afternoon. One man has suffered serious injuries after being knifed in the face during the incident.

Police were called to the street at around 1.05pm following reports of an assault. A 24-year-old man had been stabbed in the back suffering minor injuries.

Shortly after at around 2.05pm police received a further report of a second man, aged in his 20s, being stabbed close to the Wilko store, suffering serious facial injuries. He has been taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The 24-year-old man, injured in the first incident, was detained by police in connection with the attack. He has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Part of Springfield Road was cordoned off.

Both incidents are believed to be linked and an investigation is underway.

What have the police said?

Det Insp Kevin Simmons, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are appealing for information after two men were stabbed in Blackpool.

“Officers have quickly attended the scenes and detained one man, who was later taken to hospital for treatment.

“We understand this was concerning for people in the area but we would like to reassure people police are at the scene and enquiries are on-going.”

Any further details?

The North West Ambulance Service advised they sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene to assist a male patient with head injuries.

Two crews from the North West Air Ambulance were also at the scene with an air ambulance coming from the Barton base in Manchester and a rapid response unit from the Blackpool base.

Due to the incident Blackpool Transport had to divert bus services three and four away from Dickson Road and Talbot Road, onto the promenade and then back in towards the Claremont Hotel and onto their normal routes.

What should you do with useful information?

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote the log number 0637 of March 14.

It can also be reported online at mipp.police.uk, which is a police major incident reporting site for the public to use.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to tell your story?

If you or your family has been caught up in this investigation, you can call our newsdesk in confidence on 01253 361733.