Blackpool District Scouts take the plunge in annual swimming gala

Have your say

These active youngsters certainly know how to make a splash!

Blackpool District Scouts had a very busy time with the Annual Swimming Gala held at the Palatine Leisure Centre, Blackpool a week last Saturday.

More than 100 youngsters from Beavers, Cubs, Scout, Explorers, aged between six and 18, took part in many swimming events.

The activities varied from fun events for all the sections, then width and length events plus the usual relays.

The competition is an activity of fun, friendship, cheered on by family, their groups and leaders.

The gala was overseen by members of Blackpool District Scouts, supported by life guards from Blackpool Council, and Blackpool Polar Bears,

The certificates and trophies were presented by Coun Lily Henderson, who is also the president of the Blackpool District Scout Council.

Congratulations to the Winners of the Cub Section who were 1st Norbreck.

The winners of the Scout Section were the 5th Blackpool Scouts.

Congratulations to everyone who took part you are all a credit to your group, families, and above all Blackpool District Scout Council.

Well done!

New members welcomed

After a brilliant taster evening for the youngsters from Mereside Primary School, 53rd Blackpool Scout Group enjoyed an evening of investitures.

The Beavers and Cubs made their Scout Promise and were presented with the group necker of yellow and blue, along with all their badges and group name tape.

The group was formed following lots of hard work by Andy Marsden, county development officer for West Lancashire Scouts, along with the group Scout leader Neil Kibbler.

Parents and friends attended the evening.

There were plenty of proud, beaming and happy faces around.

Celebrate women in Scouts

Blackpool District Scout Council represented its local membership at the Women’s World Day Festival, alongside many organisation at Blackpool Sixth Form College.

The event was opened by Debra Terras who introduced students from the Sixth Form Academy of Art and Drama who performed a song and then a performance from Fame.

All of the activities were held indoors, but in true Scouting tradition our new outdoor shelter was christened in the very blustery and showery weather.

Participants attending the event could visit Scout leaders at the base to chat about getting involved in the movement.

They were also invited take part in a number of activities, including erecting a tent, and learning how to start an open fire.

Recent figure Scouting Headquarters show that their girls, young female leaders, and female adults contribute to over 25 per cent of the movement, which equates to one in five members being female.

To join the Scouting movement, visit the Blackpool District Facebook page.

Alternatively visit https://blackpoolscouts.org.uk/