Blackpool Council to combat single use plastics

Blackpool Council is aiming to bring in new policy for it to become free of single-use plastics (SUP) by next year.

The council will hold a meeting on Monday where the plans will be discussed, which will involve a campaign to tackle the use of the plastics.

Through the upcoming agenda, the proposal said: “As a seaside tourist destination, the Council recognises that poorly managed waste plastics pose a threat to the global marine environment.

“Therefore, within the context of this policy the council will commit to minimising its use of plastics, in particular SUP and therefore to reducing its impact on the environment.”

The plans were first proposed by Coun Alistair Humphreys in a council meeting in June.

The council plans to reduce its own use first and hopes to co-operate with the resort’s businesses, schools and the community through a ‘programme’ to cut the plastics being used in the resort.

Key parts of the policy include the need to ‘minimise’ the use of SUP’s to the point where they become unnecessary and the council aim to do this by supporting recyclable and compostable alternatives.

It also plans to remove items such as coffee cups, plastic stirrers and plastic cups at council locations ‘where it is most practical’ as these can be easily substituted with itemsuch as bio-degradable alternatives.

Emily Parr, Fylde beach care officer for LOVEmyBEACH said SUP’s are the most common items picked up on beach cleans and they can ‘litter the environment and harm wildlife for decades’ despite only being used once.

She welcomed the council’s proposals adding: “It is brilliant to hear that Blackpool Council are now also getting on board with the fight against plastic and helping to protect our beaches, which are so important to the local tourist economy.

Hopefully their changes will inspire other local residents and businesses to consider how they too can reduce their plastic use.

“If everyone were to make a small change, collectively these would all add up to a significant difference across our town.”