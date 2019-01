The busy Watson Road bridge in South Shore, which was due to be fully closed for minor works and resurfacing, will now stay open to westbound traffic, according to Blackpool Council.

The work will take around five weeks and Watson Road will be closed to eastbound traffic between the junctions with Bond Street, close to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and The Crescent.

It will be in place from Monday, with motorists diverted along Harrowside or Station Road.