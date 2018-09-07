Blackpool community transport update approved

A new financial system is now fully up and running at a community transport service which has been a victim of fraud in the past.

The changes to Blackpool Council's Rideability service follow a deception which saw £47,000 siphoned off between 2012 and 2014 by its former manager.

The council's audit committee heard there had been delays setting up the new system due to technical issues which had now been ironed out.

Other changes including being able to track vehicles better have improved the service for users, councillors were told.

Councillors approved the updated report which is part of the continual monitoring of the service.