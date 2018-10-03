Blackpool church welcomes everyone to their centenary celebrations

A Blackpool church is celebrating 100 years as a parish and is hoping former members of the congregation will join them.

The Parish Church of St Mary at Squires Gate reached its milestone this year and the church will be holding special celebrations this weekend to mark the occasion.

L-R Charles Crosbie, Alan Shelley, Father Peter Ennion and Michelle Broughton.

Vicar, Father Peter Ennion, said: “We will be celebrating the coming of the parish 100 years ago.

“We are holding a parish evening on Saturday, which is mainly for parishioners but everyone is welcome and there will be a celebration service on Sunday morning which we are hoping lots of people can attend.

Alan Crosbie, who is the treasurer for the church, said the celebrations weren’t originally planned for the centenary.

He said: “It started as a fund-raiser earlier in the year but when we realised it coincided with the centenary we decided to put them together.”

The parish is celebrating its centenary.

Michelle Broughton, the church warden, believes it is a good time to try and welcome back former parishioners to the church.

She said: “It can be difficult keeping parishioners but we are reasonably well attended and we have recently had two new families join us.

“It’s a very welcoming church and we would be great to see anyone who came her previously.”

The church’s reader and historian, Alan Shelley, has been compiling a history of the church for a new book.

He said: “It is an updated version of the parish and church and we hope to include our centenary events in it as well.”

The full details of the church's events and celebrations can be found at their Facebook page, St. Mary's Church Blackpool