Blackpool children dig deep to make their park blossom

Primary school children have been putting down roots to make sure spring will be blooming colourful at one Blackpool park.

As part of a project to improve the green space in Grange Park, youngsters from Christ the King Catholic Academy and Boundary Primary School helped to plant crocus and daffodil bulbs.

Youngsters fill the holes that have been dug with spring bulbs at Gateside Park

They joined Keep Britain Tidy’s Project Manager Emma Whitlock, who is leading the scheme, which will also see new seating and artwork put in at Gateside Park, supported by funding from high street retailer Wilko.

Emma said: “It was great to have local children come and help plant bulbs and get involved with the project. I encouraged them to come back in February and March to see the flowers that they helped plant and take pride in making the area better for people and wildlife.”

Boundary School pupil, Summer Musto, added: “It was nice to take part in this because we’ll be able to see the bulbs grow in the future, and it helps the environment.

“Some of the bulbs were even the colour for our school – purple and white.”

Youngsters from Boundary Primary and Christ the King Catholic Academy planted bulbs at Gateside Park

The green space improvement project will see new seating, planting, artwork and points of interest created in Gateside Park, with a contractor on site from this month until March and opportunities for the community to be involved.