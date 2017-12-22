Blackpool charity helped by food redistribution scheme

A food charity and Blackpool community group are ensuring no-one goes without a meal this Christmas.

Blackpool Food Group has been delivering food and goods to charities and community organisations across the town, after taking bumper collections of goods from the Food Redistribution Centre.

The Food Redistribution Centre, run by social enterprise Recycling Lives in Preston, supplies fresh, food to more than 100 charities across Lancashire.

It bridges the gap between supermarkets and small charities, diverting surplus goods from the former to the latter - allowing Blackpool Food Group to offer an important service to grassroots organisations supporting children, families and war veterans.

Blackpool Food Group manager Neil Reid said: “The Centre is a very important part of our world! People tell us that if it wasn’t for these food parcels they would struggled to get by.

“The fact we can access food at a reduced rate gives us more flexibility with an limited cash flow.”

Food Redistribution Centre manager Jeff Green said: “We’re so proud to support groups like Blackpool Food Group. The work Neil and his team do helps communities while helping the environment by diverting goods from landfill.”