Blackpool Carnival plans revealed

A motorised procession will be one of the highlights of this year’s Blackpool Carnival which is set to be a colourful community celebration.

While last year’s event was a foot parade along the Promenade, this year a road cavalcade is planned on Sunday July 22.

It will make its way through South Shore and end at St Chad’s headland. There will be entertainment between Central Pier and South Pier.

A stage and carnival queens arena is proposed for Waterloo Headland.

More than 40 groups marched in a parade from Central Pier to South Pier last year after volunteers revived the tradition of the Lions’ Carnivals which ended in 2008.

It is hoped this year’s event will once more attract huge crowds to Blackpool.

Blackpool Carnival chairman Geoff Moore said: “The plans and arrangements for this year’s Blackpool Carnival are well underway.

“In fact more and more excitement has been created as more of the local community are getting involved in one way or another.

“It is our chance to showcase the talent within the town, be that musical, theatrical, dance, business or whatever, but at the same time all working together with one goal.

“The procession this year approved by the authorities, subject to acceptance of the costs involved, will be a traditional carnival road procession including motorised floats and walking bands etc through the South Shore area.

“The Blackpool Carnival is so much more than an annual event, it is an ongoing process throughout the year getting more and more of the community involved.”

If anyone wants to take part email blackpoolcarnival@gmail.com