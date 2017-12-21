Blackpool Care home on Christmas Day Radio 2 show

Have your say

A Fylde care home will feature on a special Christmas Day broadcast.

Residents at MHA’s Starr Hills Care Home in Ansdell will be the stars of the show when BBC Radio 2 features the home on Christmas morning.

Good Morning Christmas, presented by the Rev Kate Bottley, will be broadcast from 6am-8am.

The Rev Bottley is a regular on Radio 2’s The Sunday Hour and a frequent contributor to Pause For Thought on Chris Evans’ breakfast show.

The programme, which was recorded on Monday, November 27, will include interviews with residents and staff plus residents’ favourite carols and Christmas songs.

Radio 2 chose to feature Starr Hills because one of its presenters, organist Nigel Ogden, volunteers there.

Rev Bottley, said: “I had a lovely time at Starr Hills care home, talking to the residents and staff and finding out about what Christmas means to them.

The joy in the home and the happiness was infectious.”

Starr Hills manager Annette Williams said: “We were absolutely delighted when the BBC asked to record their Christmas Day breakfast show here.

“It was a fantastic experience and we will all be tuning in to hear it.”