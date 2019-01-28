Blackpool café's Bowie tribute sign is gone in a flash

A David Bowie tribute café in Blackpool has been left counting the costs after ‘thoughtless’ thieves stole the ‘Ziggy’ sign from the front of its building.

Staff from Ziggy’s Café Bar in Cedar Square noticed the sign had been taken on Wednesday morning when they arrived for work.

Sandra Kitchen outside Ziggy's Cafe Bar

The café’s owner and manager, Sandra Kitchen, said she was shocked to discover the sign had been stolen.

She said: “We have absolutely no idea why anyone would want to steal the sign. It has been up for nearly two and a half years and we have never had any problems.

“We heard someone mention that there were two lads pulling an industrial wheely bin near the shop so it sounds like it may have been youths.”

The sign, which is around four to five feet in length and two to three feet in height. features the iconic Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt flash and stars.

The sign has been removed from the front of the cafe

Sandra says the theft could cost the business a lot of money.

She said: “It would cost around £270 to replace the sign like for like but we are very reluctant to replace the sign in case this might happen again.

“I think we would look at getting something more sturdy and fixed to the wall so no one can take it. We are going to give it a few weeks and decide what to do then.

Sandra, who has owned the café since June 2016, put a post on the café’s Facebook page about the theft which has been shared by almost 200 people.

Sandra says she hopes the sign can be returned.

She said: “We have been posting it on some of the buy and sell sites on Facebook and we have had a lot of Bowie fans and groups sharing the post. Whoever took the sign will be unable to sell it on due to it being unique and quite memorable. Only a Bowie fan would be interested in it.”

Sandra also thanked people for their response adding: “We are so grateful for the support, advice and kind words we have been getting off complete strangers as well as fans of David Bowie. Hopefully someone will do the right thing and return our sign.”

Lancashire Constabulary were unable to confirm if they were investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information about the sign or has spotted it anywhere call Sandra on 01253 753788.