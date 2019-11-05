Blackpool businessman asks council to 'sort out' derelict building damaging his cocktail bar

A Blackpool businessman has called on the town’s council to look into the safety of a resort building after saying it is damaging his bar.

Bill Tankard, who owns Don Pepe cocktail bar on King Street, has asked Blackpool Council to look into the derelict building adjacent to his bar.

The cracks in the building can be seen on the street

The former Jennings Haberdashery shop has been closed for more than six months but the building, which the council now owns, is in a ‘very poor’ state according to Mr Tankard, who has run the bar for 25 years.

The 65-year-old said: “The rendering is very poor with one section breaking away from the brickwork and it could be a real danger to the passing public. It’s very serious as it’s leaving gaps and bare brickwork.

“Heavy rain has resulted in water entering the gaps and cavities between the two buildings and damp patches have appeared over a week. They have appeared in my living room and also in the bar directly in line with the cavity between the two building.

“I have contacted the council as a matter of urgency ,but I have had little contact from them .

“This is a dangerous and worrying situation. All I ask the council to do is to sort out its property.”

Mr Tankard has been in contact with the council as well as Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS).

A LFRS representative visited the bar last week and after carrying out safety check, advised Mr Tankard to ‘instruct’ a solicitor or building/structural surveyor.

Mr Tankard: “The damp patches which are getting bigger in both areas are directly above the main fuse boxes. It was important to get the fire service in and I hope council will understand the severity of this.”

Blackpool Council carried out an inspection of the building on October 25.

In a email addressed to Mr Tankard, the council said it noted ‘areas of rendering damage, damaged window ledge and blocked guttering’ which needed to be addressed, but said it did ‘not note any damage to the front of the building which would cause a danger to life or to the public.’

A council spokesman said: “The council can confirm that all the necessary health and safety inspections have been carried out to a satisfactory standard at 9 King Street and has organised for some repairs to be undertaken which were noted on a recent inspection.”