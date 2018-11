Have your say

Bus services were diverted in Blackpool today after a vehicle fire.

Firefighters were called out to deal with the blaze in Talbot Road at around 4pm.

Bus services were diverted while the incident was deal with.

Blackpool Transport tweeted: "Due to a car on fire by Mecca Bingo, Talbot Road has been closed in both directions."

The company later confirmed the road had reopened.