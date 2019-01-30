Blackpool burger restaurant has expansion on the menu

A Blackpool restaurant has expanded after making its premises bigger using a former salon next door.

Pastels in Cedar Square has expanded to almost twice its original size after it demolished the wall into next door.

The new larger restaurant now features seating for 40 people, twice the amount it previously had.

Co-owner Gage Dunstan, 30, said: “We had outgrown our current premises due to the popularity of the business so we decided to look at our options.

“We love the location we are in so when the opportunity to purchase the building next door came up it made more sense to knock through rather than find another building.”

Gage says the decor of the restaurant has a ‘thrown together look’ which has gone down well with the younger customers.

He said: “It is a look you find often in Manchester and it something the younger generation are used to. “

The new seating areas also feature retro gaming consoles such as the SNES and Playstation 1 which are to make the experience of the restaurant more enjoyable.

The business, which now employs 10 staff, originally opened in a small unit in Victoria Road West in Cleveleys in 2017 before moving to the former German Sausage House in town six months later.

Alongside business partner Michael Evans, 31, Gage also plans to expand the business across the Fylde coast.

He said: “A new restaurant on North Albert Street in Fleetwood will be open to the public by early March. It is currently open to deliveries.”